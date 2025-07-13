Chennai: Two repeat offenders among 10 held for possession of narcotics

CHENNAI: In coordination with the Maduravoyal police, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police arrested 10 persons for the alleged possession of narcotics, including LSD stamps, ganja and MDMA tablets.

Based on a tip-off on the movement of narcotic substances in Kamatchi Nagar 2nd Main Road in Maduravoyal, police teams were kept on standby.

On noticing a group of youth moving suspiciously, police teams rounded them up and checked their belongings and found them to have narcotics, after which they were arrested. The accused were identified as Vasanth (23), Karthik (27), Akash (24), Gowtham (28), Rajkumar (27), Dinesh Kumar (24), Pavesh (21), Divagar (27), Rooban (26), and Arun Parishith (27).

During the arrest, the police seized 0.81 grams of LSD stamps, 5.25 grams of MDMA tablets, 53 grams of OG ganja, 350 grams of cannabis, Rs 50,000 in cash, and a two-wheeler. Police said Karthik and Akash had previous cases registered against them for narcotics-related offences. All the accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody after interrogation.