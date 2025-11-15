Chennai: Two more arrested for forging documents in land grab case

CHENNAI: The city police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two more persons in a land grab case, in which the accused impersonated a property owner to fraudulently sell property worth Rs 2 crore in Keelkattalai near Madipakkaam.

P Subramani (55), a prominent businessman filed a police complaint that his 2,530 sq ft property in Keelkattalai was sold in August this year without his knowledge.

Probe by the police revealed that fraudsters had obtained a death certificate in Subramani’s name and then secured a bogus legal heir certificate to transfer ownership. The main accused, D Priya (32) of KK Nagar, who impersonated as Subramani’s legal heir was first arrested in the last week of September.

Based on her inputs, the LFIW (land fraud investigation wing) conducted more investigations and picked up the other accused – Balasundara Arumugam (40) of Zamin Pallavaram, and Solomon Raj (38) of Vanumampet, Rakesh (36) of KK Nagar, Karthik (54) of Madipakkam and Venkatesan (44) of Pammal. The FIW (Forgery Investigation Wing), who were probing the source of the forged land documents, legal heir certificates, and death certificates, arrested Bharathiraja (44) of Kolathur and Jahabar Sadiq (42) of Nesapakkam on November 12.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.