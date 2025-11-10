Chennai: Two killed in separate accidents near Guindy

CHENNAI: Separate accidents in and around Guindy have claimed the lives of two people since Sunday night.

M Yogesh (22) of West Mambalam, a delivery executive, was riding his bike with his friend Pratheesh (20), a college student, in pillion, after visiting their friend. He lost control of his bike and rammed it into the Aatuthotti bridge in the early hours of Monday. Yogesh sustained severe injuries and died on impact, while Pratheesh escaped with minor injuries.

The police who rushed to the scene on information moved the deceased and the injured to a hospital.

In another incident at Ekkatuthangal, an unidentified pedestrian was fatally hit by a goods vehicle on Sunday night. The police said the van was travelling from Tiruvottiyur when it struck a pedestrian crossing the road. The driver, identified as Kabilan of Nungambakkam, has been arrested, police said.