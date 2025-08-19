Chennai: Two killed in accident while shooting reels on bikes

CHENNAI: Two people, including a 17-year-old boy died, and three others were injured after two speeding bikes collided head-on while shooting a reel video in Pallavaram on Monday night.

Police said Abdul Ahamed (17) of Zamin Pallavaram took his brother’s KTM bike, picked up his friend Suhail Ahamed (17), and went to the Pallavaram weekly market road to shoot reels for uploading on social media on Monday night.

While they were speeding on the stretch and taking videos, their bike collided head-on with another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction carrying three youngsters. Upon impact, Suhail, who was riding pillion, died on the spot with severe head injuries, while Abdul and the three others sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Mukarji (23), Hankeeth Raju (23) of West Bengal, and Orin Arun Sharma (23) of New Delhi, who were working as chefs at a private star hotel near the Chennai airport and were returning home to Zamin Pallavaram. On information, Chromepet Traffic Investigation Police rushed to the spot, admitted the injured to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and sent Suhail’s body for post-mortem at Chromepet GH.

On Tuesday morning, Arun died in the hospital without responding to treatments. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is on.