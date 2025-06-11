Chennai: Two Inspectors transferred to VR after complaints

CHENNAI: Two Inspectors with Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have been transferred to the Vacancy Reserve (VR) pending departmental inquiry against complaints against them.

One of them, Tirumangalam AWPS (All Women Police Station) Inspector Vijayalakshmi's transfer was due to her alleged inaction in two sexual harassment complaints.

In one case, a 38-year-old woman had approached the police station after a neighbour attempted to sexually assault her in an inebriated state. The man had allegedly forcibly entered the woman's home on May 29 and attacked her.

Police sources said that the Inspector delayed registering the case, and in another complaint involving workplace sexual harassment, she allegedly persuaded the complainant to withdraw her complaint.

After an internal review over complaints that the Inspector failed to act impartially in sensitive cases involving women, she was transferred.

Another Inspector, Kannan attached to the Virugambakkam Police station, was transferred after a 25-year-old woman complained to him, claiming that he had cheated her after promising to marry her.

Police sources said that the Inspector got acquainted with the complainant when he went to her house to arbitrate a conflict between her and her neighbour. Inspector Kannan eventually built a relationship with the woman and told her that he was separated from his wife and would marry her.

When she forced him to get married, he revealed that his wife and children were living with him, after which she filed a police complaint.

After an internal inquiry, Kannan was transferred to Vacancy Reserve.