Chennai: Two including Nigerian held for meth peddling

CHENNAI: Two more people, including a Nigerian national, were arrested on Monday for possession of methamphetamine by the city police.

Ashok Nagar police, along with the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) arrested Antony Ogbo Okoro (32), a Nigerian national, and Darshan alias Dakshinamurthy (25) at Koyambedu on Sunday in connection with a case registered at Ashok Nagar police station. Police seized 12.42 grams of methamphetamine from them.

On June 1, the ANIU team along with the Ashok Nagar Police kept vigil at 6th Avenue on Sunday when they found five persons acting suspiciously and apprehended them. Police found cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in their possession.

Subsequently, police arrested M Selvaraj (26), N Faisal Noor (30), K Gajendran (32), K Vignesh (25), and J Irfan (26) and seized 46.7g cocaine, 6.88g meth, and five mobile phones from them.