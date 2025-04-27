Chennai: Two home-alone senior citizens found dead at home

CHENNAI: Two elderly persons were found dead in separate incidents in the city. In one incident, Vijayabanu (75) was found dead in her Valasarvakkam residence while Arunachalam (63) was found dead in Tirumullaivoyal.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that their deaths were natural. On Saturday morning, neighbours noticed foul smell emanating from Vijayabanu’s house on Chowdary Nagar, Valasaravakkam after which police were alerted.

Authorities broke the door open and found her decomposed body. Police said that she lived alone while her children lived abroad. In Mettu street in Tirumullaivoyal, Arunachalam, who lived alone following a separation from his wife, was found dead at home by his neighbours who checked on him.

Police recovered both the bodies and sent them to a GH for post-mortem.