Chennai: Two held with meth in separate cases

CHENNAI: The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit of the city police arrested two people - one from Kerala and another from Andhra Pradesh - under methamphetamine seizure cases registered at Anna Salai and Nungambakkam police limits earlier this month.

Police arrested Ramchandar (34) of Villupuram, Karthik Raja (27) of Dindigul and Mohammed Sadiq (24) of Nagapattinam and seized six grams of methamphetamine from them in Nungambakkam limits last week. K Udhayakumar of Andhra was arrested based on the trio's information.

Similarly, in the first week of March, a joint team of ANIU and Anna Salai police nabbed five youths for possession of meth, based on a tip-off, in their drive against drugs. The police team seized 23 grams of meth, 5.3 grams of OG Ganja, 2.6 gram MDMA tablets and Rs 1.67 lakh cash from them.

The arrested persons were identified as R Vigneshwaran (24) of Velachery, S Balachandran (28) of Taramani, S Yuvaraj (25) of Kolathur, J Suhail (24) of Perambur and M Praveen (31) of Ambattur.

Based on their inputs, the police arrested another person - R Nikkil (34) of Malappuram, Kerala. Both the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.