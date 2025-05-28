Chennai: Two held for submitting fake documents in court

CHENNAI: The City police arrested two men for submitting forged documents as bail surety in court for a person who was sentenced in a criminal case.

According to the police, a magistrate had sentenced a person named Vadivel to two years' imprisonment on April 22 after finding him guilty in a criminal case. Vadivel had appealed against the sentencing and had sought bail which was granted by the magistrate.

Meanwhile, two of Vadivel's friends had come forward to sign sureties for him. They submitted their Aadhaar cards and ration cards for the same before the court.

When verifying the documents, the court staff found that the documents were fake, after which they alerted the Egmore police about the development and a complaint was filed with the local police.

After investigations, the police arrested the duo, identified as Mohan Ezhumalai (60) of Korukkupet and Mohammed Rafi (50) of Tondiarpet, who submitted the forged documents.

Both of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.