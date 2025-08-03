Chennai: Two held for peddling synthetic drugs

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested in separate cases by joint operations involving the anti-narcotics intelligence unit in the city for alleged links with synthetic drug peddling gangs.

The Triplicane police arrested an absconding accused, Kamar Ali (53) of Seven Wells area, in connection with the seizure of two kg of pseudoephedrine worth several lakhs in the last week of June.

Three persons - Peer Mohammed (46) of Triplicane, Syed Jalaluddin (49) of Chepauk, and Nasser (55) of Triplicane - were already arrested by the police in connection with the case.

According to law enforcement officials, pseudoephedrine is a precursor chemical that is used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, a dangerous and highly addictive synthetic drug. Even though it has some legal uses, it is classified as a controlled substance in India, bringing strict regulation on its production, possession, trade, export, and use. Illegal possession and trade are punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

In another case, the ICF police personnel arrested an auto driver, Shabeer Ahmed (26), after intercepting him near Ambedkar Main Road on Saturday based on a tip-off. On checking him, the police found 1.93 grams of methamphetamine, after which he was arrested. Shabeer Ahmed already has two cases against him, said officials.