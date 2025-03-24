Chennai: Two college students die in road accident while returning from IPL match

CHENNAI: Two college students were killed in a road accident after returning from the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, held at Chepauk on Sunday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the deceased were identified as Calvin and Siddharthan.

The accident occurred when their two-wheeler at high speed collided with a pillar near Alandur Metro station.

The St Thomas Mount traffic investigation unit recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.