    Chennai: Two college students die in road accident while returning from IPL match

    The accident occured when their two-wheeler at high speed collided with a pillar near Alandur Metro station

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 March 2025 10:14 AM IST
    Chennai: Two college students die in road accident while returning from IPL match
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Two college students were killed in a road accident after returning from the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, held at Chepauk on Sunday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the deceased were identified as Calvin and Siddharthan.

    The accident occurred when their two-wheeler at high speed collided with a pillar near Alandur Metro station.

    The St Thomas Mount traffic investigation unit recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

