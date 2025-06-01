Chennai: Two Bengalis held for goldsmith unit theft, 3 absconding

CHENNAI: Investigating a complaint from a goldsmith unit owner in the city who alleged that his workers escaped with 700 grams of gold worth several lakhs, a police team from Chennai travelled to West Bengal, where they apprehended two workers on Friday.

Police have recovered 382 grams of the stolen jewellery from them. The Periamet police registered a complaint and began investigations based on a complaint from B Nareshkumar (49) of Choolai, who runs a goldsmith unit there.

The police said at least 50 persons are employed at Naresh's unit. On May 19, Naresh had called the five suspects over the phone as they did not report to work, but the calls to all of them remained unanswered.

On suspicion, Naresh checked his stock and realised that about 706 grams of gold jewels were missing, after which he filed a police complaint alleging that his employees had escaped with the gold.

A special team was formed to trace the suspects. After investigations, a police team from Chennai travelled to Daspur village in West Bengal, where they apprehended two of them - Deepanjan Baini (21) and Krishnapada Karak (21) and secured over half of the stolen jewels from them.

They were produced before a magistrate there and brought to the city on a transit warrant. The search is on for three others.