Begin typing your search...
Chennai: Tripura duo held for possession of heroin
The duo were found to have 220 heroin capsules and four grams of ganja with them.
CHENNAI: The city police arrested two men from Tripura - Shahidul Islam (21) and Zahid Miya (20) - for the alleged possession of heroin capsules in the early hours of Monday.
The anti-narcotics unit of the police monitored Barracks Road based on a tip-off about drug movement in the Vepery police limits and made the arrests.
The duo were found to have 220 heroin capsules and four grams of ganja with them.
Next Story