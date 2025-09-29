Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Tripura duo held for possession of heroin

    The duo were found to have 220 heroin capsules and four grams of ganja with them.

    29 Sept 2025 10:45 PM IST
    CHENNAI: The city police arrested two men from Tripura - Shahidul Islam (21) and Zahid Miya (20) - for the alleged possession of heroin capsules in the early hours of Monday.

    The anti-narcotics unit of the police monitored Barracks Road based on a tip-off about drug movement in the Vepery police limits and made the arrests.

    The duo were found to have 220 heroin capsules and four grams of ganja with them.

