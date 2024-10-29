Chennai: Trio tries to rape woman by spiking drink; one arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 24-year-old man who, along with his friends, tried to rape a woman by spiking her drink in Pallavaram on Monday.

A 20-year-old woman from Tirukalukundram was introduced to Harish (24) of Pallavaram through Instagram and both of them began chatting.

Within a few days, both of them became good friends and would often talk on video calls. Recently, Harish invited her to his room in Pallavaram. On Saturday, telling her parents that she was going for a birthday party, the woman went to Pallavaram with Harish on his bike and stayed with him for two days.

On Monday, his friends – Nijam and Salman – visited the room, and all three tried to spike her drink to rape her. They also attacked her and snatched her gold ornaments and debit card as she was not cooperating with them.

Police said that she had managed to share her live location with her brother. Based on the brother’s complaint, the Pallavaram all-women police visited the spot, rescued her and arrested Harish. They have registered a case and are searching for Nijam and Salman, who are missing.