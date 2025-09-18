Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Trio, including woman, held for meth possession

    The Anti Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police had received a tip-off about movement of narcotic substances near Harrington Road in Chetpet after which they coordinated with the local police and kept watch

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Sept 2025 7:37 PM IST
    Chennai: Trio, including woman, held for meth possession
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Three suspects, including a woman, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine within the Chetpet police limits on Wednesday.

    The Anti Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police had received a tip-off about movement of narcotic substances near Harrington Road in Chetpet after which they coordinated with the local police and kept watch.

    The teams detained a man near Harrington Road 13th Avenue. While searching him, they found methamphetamine.

    Police arrested Mohammed Rafi (42) of Ayanavaram. Based on the inputs he provided, police arrested Jayanthi (33) of Purasawalkam and Manimaran (31) of Anna Nagar, and seized around 8 grams of methamphetamine and also five mobile phones from them. Manimaran, police said, already has criminal cases against him.

    They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

    methamphetamineChetpetANIU
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X