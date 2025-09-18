Chennai: Trio, including woman, held for meth possession

CHENNAI: Three suspects, including a woman, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine within the Chetpet police limits on Wednesday.

The Anti Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police had received a tip-off about movement of narcotic substances near Harrington Road in Chetpet after which they coordinated with the local police and kept watch.

The teams detained a man near Harrington Road 13th Avenue. While searching him, they found methamphetamine.

Police arrested Mohammed Rafi (42) of Ayanavaram. Based on the inputs he provided, police arrested Jayanthi (33) of Purasawalkam and Manimaran (31) of Anna Nagar, and seized around 8 grams of methamphetamine and also five mobile phones from them. Manimaran, police said, already has criminal cases against him.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.