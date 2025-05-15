Chennai: Trio held for stealing Rs 41,000 at TVK's Iftar party

CHENNAI: The city police had tracked down three individuals, including a 65-year-old man, for allegedly stealing Rs 41,000 from a participant of the Iftar and political gathering organised by actor Vijay's TVK, at the YMCA Grounds in Royapettah in March.

The victim, Ashokumar Jain (45), a party executive, reported that an unidentified person stole cash from his trousers during the crowded event.

Using CCTV footage and local inquiries, the Anna Salai police identified the suspects as R Bhaskar (55), S Gopal (39), and G Mani (65).

The trio allegedly posed as attendees, exploiting the crowd to steal valuables. The police recovered Rs 10,000, three mobile phones, and two motorcycles used in the crime.

Bhaskar and Gopal had prior theft cases registered against them, police said.