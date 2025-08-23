Chennai: Trio held for stealing fuses in Kottivakkam houses

CHENNAI: The Neelankarai police have arrested three individuals, including a scrap iron shop owner, for allegedly stealing electrical fuses from power distribution boxes in the Kottivakkam area. Police said they have recovered 66 fuses.

The case was registered by the Neelankarai police based on a complaint filed by an EB official. According to the complaint, on the early morning of August 18, the emergency helpline received calls reporting a power outage in various parts of Kottivakkam.

A linesman dispatched to the area discovered that approximately 75 electrical connection fuses had been stolen from several power distribution boxes in the area.

A special team after the probe arrested Navinkumar (19) and Prani (20) of Velachery, and Jepstin Varghese (30) of Adambakkam, the owner of the scrap shop from whom the stolen cache of 66 fuses was recovered.