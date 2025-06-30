Chennai: Trio held for robbing bizman of Rs 2.7 L cash, bike

CHENNAI: Three men, who assaulted a businessman waiting to deposit money in a cash deposit machine and escaped with his two-wheeler and Rs 2.7 lakh cash in Kilpauk, were arrested by the city police.

The complainant, Minor Ali (39) of Old Washermenpet, runs a cloth bag sales unit in Ambattur. On June 19, he had gone to an ATM kiosk in the Kilpauk Garden area when the incident happened.

While the businessman was waiting to enter the kiosk with his Rs 2.7 lakh cash bag, a group approached him in two motorcycles and rounded him up. They forced him to part with his cash bag, took his bike keys and fled the scene.

Ali filed a complaint at the Kilpauk police station, after which special teams were formed to trace the accused. Police teams pored over several hours of CCTV footage and zeroed in on the suspects, and arrested Manikandan alias Manish (45) of Vyasarpadi, Ganeshkumar alias Johnson (39) of Purasawalkam and Balakrishnan (42) of Pattalam.

Investigations revealed that they had spent most of the stolen money. The police, however, were able to seize Rs 40,000, which was all that remained.

Further probe is underway to find other suspects involved in the robbery. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.