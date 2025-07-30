Chennai: Trio held for auto driver's murder in Kasimedu

CHENNAI: Three persons were arrested in connection with the murder of an auto driver in Tondiarpet. The deceased was R Arunmozhi (31). On Tuesday evening, Arunmozhi was near Mundakanniamman Koil Street when the accused confronted him.

The argument escalated, after which the group attacked Arumozhi with weapons and fled the scene. Onlookers rushed to the victim's aid and moved him to a hospital, where he died later that night. On information, Kasimedu police recovered Arunmozhi's body and moved it to a government hospital for post-mortem.

After investigations, Kasimedu police arrested Vignesh (32) alias Ruban of Tondiarpet, Senthil Kumar (31) and Kamal (23) of Madhavaram.

Probe revealed that the deceased, Arunmozhi and the prime accused, Vignesh, were relatives and had previous enmity, due to which Vignesh plotted and murdered Arunmozhi. All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.