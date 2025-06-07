Chennai: Training for local body officials on guidelines for safe construction sites

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya flagged off a vehicle to create awareness about the harms of using plastic products, and also inaugurated a training session for local body officials for the effective implementation of the new guidelines for clean and safe construction sites.

Followed by the inauguration of planting one lakh native tree saplings across the city, a special vehicle carrying traditional art performers including Parai artists and several others, was flagged off as part of the anti-plastic campaign across the city.

The training session held for officials focussed on the new guidelines issued by the local body for clean and safe construction sites to prevent air pollution. The guidelines were implemented on May 21, and it stressed on the individual building owners to cover the construction sites with metal sheets to avoid spillage and dumping debris in public places. Any violation will be penalised with a hefty fine. Since most construction sites violate the guidelines, a training session was held to effective implementation.

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Additional Commissioner (Health) Jayachandra Banu Reddy and regional deputy commissioners marked their presence during the event.