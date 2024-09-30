Chennai traffic SI chases fleeing auto driver, attacked

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector was allegedly attacked while pursuing a fleeing auto driver.

Mamallan from Sembiam Traffic Police was on duty at Agaram junction in Perambur when a speeding auto collided with a two-wheeler, which resulted in two elderly men's fall.

As the auto driver fled the scene without offering any assistance, Mamallan pursued the vehicle and managed to stop it.

However, the driver, identified as Amarnath (27) from Perambur SSV Koil Street, pushed Mamallan down in a fit of anger.

Following the incident, Mamallan filed a complaint with the VK Nagar police, who registered a case and subsequently arrested Amarnath.

Further investigations are on.

