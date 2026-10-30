Chennai: Traffic police to observe Zero Tolerance Day on October 31

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police will observe a ‘Zero Tolerance Day’ against traffic violations across the city on Saturday (October 31), as part of efforts to improve road safety and create awareness among motorists. Special checks and enforcement drives will be conducted on all major and arterial roads in Chennai.
Cases will be registered against motorists found violating traffic rules, the traffic police said in a statement. The initiative aims to ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations and improve road safety across the city.
The police have urged motorists to follow traffic rules, obey signals, wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and use seat belts while travelling in cars. They have also cautioned motorists against over-speeding, dangerous driving and using mobile phones while driving.
The public has been requested to extend full cooperation to the traffic police and adhere to road safety regulations to make the initiative successful. Stressing that human life is precious, the Chennai Traffic Police said preventing road accidents and ensuring safer roads and journeys required the cooperation of all road users.