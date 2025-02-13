Begin typing your search...
Chennai traffic police joint commissioner suspended over sexual harassment charges
The Tamil Nadu Police Department has formed a Vishaka Committee, headed by DGP Seema Agarwal, to investigate the charges against the IPS officer, who is facing multiple sexual harassment complaints from police constables.
CHENNAI: D Mahesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai North (Traffic), has been placed under suspension amid allegations of harassing a female police personnel.
The Tamil Nadu Police Department has formed a Vishaka Committee, headed by DGP Seema Agarwal, to investigate the charges against the IPS officer, who is facing multiple sexual harassment complaints from police constables.
Next Story