    Chennai traffic police joint commissioner suspended over sexual harassment charges

    The Tamil Nadu Police Department has formed a Vishaka Committee, headed by DGP Seema Agarwal, to investigate the charges against the IPS officer, who is facing multiple sexual harassment complaints from police constables.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Feb 2025 10:54 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-13 05:30:32  )
    D Mahesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: D Mahesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai North (Traffic), has been placed under suspension amid allegations of harassing a female police personnel.

    The Tamil Nadu Police Department has formed a Vishaka Committee, headed by DGP Seema Agarwal, to investigate the charges against the IPS officer, who is facing multiple sexual harassment complaints from police constables.

