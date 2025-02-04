Chennai Traffic Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Ed Sheeran’s concert on Feb 5

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in and around Nandanam for musician Ed Sheeran’s concert at YMCA, Nandanam, on Wednesday evening, as thousands are expected for the event.

Auto-rickshaws and cabs (yellow plate vehicles) from Teynampet carrying audiences for the event will be allowed to reach the venue only via Cenotaph Road-Gandhi Mandapam Road – Chamiers Road – Lotus Colony 2nd Street (Nandanam extn).

Vehicles from Saidapet will proceed via Nandanam junction and take U-turn on Chamiers Road and reach their drop destination via Lotus Colony.

Only VVIP pass holders and artists' vehicles will be allowed at YMCA main entrance and Cosmopolitan gate entrance on Anna Salai.

Audiences are requested to use public transportation like Metro, MTC bus and MRTS rail and walk to the venue.