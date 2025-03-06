Chennai traffic police chief to move to Narcotics Control Bureau

CHENNAI: Additional Commissioner of Chennai Traffic Police R Sudhakar will soon be moving to the Narcotics Control Bureau( NCB) as its Deputy Director-General on deputation for a period of five years, starting from the date he assumes charge.

The order was issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday.

The 2003 IPS batch officer started out as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Ranipet. He served in the Dharmapuri, Pudukkottai, and Thanjavur districts before being appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Adyar and Pulianthope, Chennai.

In 2007, Sudhakar was promoted to the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), and later served as Joint Commissioner (North), Joint Commissioner (Traffic), and Joint Commissioner (East) of the Greater Chennai Police. The officer also served as DIG of the Madurai range and was subsequently promoted to Inspector General (IG) of the West Zone, before getting posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Chennai.