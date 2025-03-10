Chennai traffic police chief to become Narcotic Control Bureau’s Deputy Director General

CHENNAI: Inspector general of police R Sudhakar, now heading the Chennai city traffic police as its additional commissioner, will be soon moving to Narcotic Control Bureau as its Deputy Director General.

In an order issued on Thursday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) stated that Sudhakar would be on deputation for a period of five years, starting from the date he assumes charge.

Sudhakar, belonging to the 2003 IPS batch, held various important positions after he started as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Ranipet.

He served in Dharmapuri, Pudukottai, and Thanjavur districts before becoming the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Adyar and Pulianthope, Chennai.

In 2007, he was promoted to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and served as Joint Commissioner (North), Joint Commissioner (Traffic), and Joint Commissioner (East) in the Greater Chennai Police.

He later served as DIG of the Madurai range and was subsequently promoted to Inspector General (IG) of the West Zone before being posted as Additional Commissioner of police, traffic, Chennai.