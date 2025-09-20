Chennai: Traffic diversions announced for Tirupati Tirukudai procession on September 22

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions for the Tirupati Tirukudai Padayatra procession on Monday. Thousands of devotees are expected to participate. The diversions will be in effect from 8 am until the end of the event.

Until the procession crosses Walltax Road, no vehicles will be allowed on NSC Bose Road, Mint Road and its connecting roads from 8 am. Instead, motorists can use EVR Salai, Rajaji Salai, Wall Tax Road, Basin Bridge Road and Prakasam Salai.

Until the procession crosses Elephant Gate Bridge, no vehicles are allowed on Walltax Road and its connecting roads from 3 pm. Instead, motorists can use Basin Bridge Road, Mint via Prakasam Salai or Rajaji Salai and EVR Salai, Muthuswamy Salai and Rajaji Salai to reach their destination.

Vehicles from Choolai roundabout will be diverted to Choolai High Road and Raja Muthiah Salai when the procession reaches Demellows Point.

When the procession approaches Choolai Roundtana, vehicles from Mosque Point will be diverted at Vepery High Road-Sydenams Road towards Vepery High Road.

When the procession enters Choolai High Road, vehicles from Narayana Guru Salai will be diverted at Hunters Road Junction towards EVK Sampath Road.

When it reaches Avadhana Papiya Road, the vehicles coming from AP Road and PB Road will be diverted at the AP Road-PB Road junction towards Doveton.

Vehicles from Doveton junction towards Perambur Barracks Road will be diverted at Doveton junction towards Narayana Guru Salai, when the procession enters Perambur Barracks Road. Vehicles from Millers Road-Brickiln Road junction towards the Otteri Bridge will be diverted towards Purasawalkam High Road.

When the procession reaches near Otteri Bridge, the vehicles from Konnur High Road, Medavakkam Tank Road towards Otteri Bridge will be diverted towards Medavakkam Tank Road to reach the destination.

At Konnur One Point, vehicles coming from Otteri bridge, Medavakkam Tank Road and ICF junction towards Konnur One Point will be diverted from Otteri bridge towards Cooks Road, from ICF Junction towards New Avadi Road and from MVT Road and VP Colony Junction towards VP Colony (South).