    Chennai: Traffic cop arrested for sexually harassing minor in police booth

    The accused, identified as Raman, is a traffic constable stationed in Mylapore.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Feb 2025 4:27 PM IST
    Chennai: Traffic cop arrested for sexually harassing minor in police booth
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A 13-year-old girl was sexually harassed inside a police booth in the Pattinapakkam area, Chennai.

    As per a Thanthi TV report, the victim, who had lost her way, approached a traffic policeman for assistance. During this encounter, the officer allegedly sexually assaulted her.

    The accused, identified as Raman, is a traffic constable stationed in Mylapore. He has been taken into custody and is currently under investigation.

