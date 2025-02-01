Begin typing your search...
Chennai: Traffic cop arrested for sexually harassing minor in police booth
The accused, identified as Raman, is a traffic constable stationed in Mylapore.
CHENNAI: A 13-year-old girl was sexually harassed inside a police booth in the Pattinapakkam area, Chennai.
As per a Thanthi TV report, the victim, who had lost her way, approached a traffic policeman for assistance. During this encounter, the officer allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The accused, identified as Raman, is a traffic constable stationed in Mylapore. He has been taken into custody and is currently under investigation.
Next Story