Chennai to receive additional 265 MLD of drinking water

CHENNAI: The drinking water supply to Chennai and its adjoining urban local bodies will increase as Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a pipeline from the water treatment plant in Chembarambakkam Lake on Saturday.

The Chief Minister also launched the 'Chennai Kudineer' smartphone application to allow the public to raise complaints related to water supply and sewerage issues.

According to the government release, the city will receive an additional drinking water supply of 265 MLD (Million Litres per Day) through this newly laid pipeline.

In July 2007, the former chief minister, M Karunanidhi, inaugurated the water treatment plant with a capacity of 530 MLD and required pipelines at Rs 296 crore. Presently, as much as 265 MLD is being supplied to Chennai and Tambaram Corporations through its first pipeline.

“To upgrade the plant’s capacity to reach its full treating capacity of 530 MLD, works to lay a second pipeline at Rs 66.78 crore commenced. The pipeline has been laid between the treatment plant and the Poonamallee Bypass Road junction. As the new pipeline is in operation now, as much as 530 MLD of water will be supplied from Chembarambakkam lake,” the release added.

Besides areas in Tambaram Corporation, Kundrathur, and Sriperumbudur Municipalities, zones such as Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, and Aydar in Chennai Corporation will receive the additional supply. In total, around 20 lakh residents will benefit.

At present, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) supplies around 1,180 MLD of water to the city. The new pipeline will increase the supply by 265 MLD.

Chennai Kudineer App

The 'Chennai Kudineer' app launched by the Chief Minister has been developed with a specific feature that will enable residents to file their complaints with photographs.

“The complaints will be received with GIS locations and sent to the assistant engineers concerned through SMS and WhatsApp for rectification. In addition, acknowledgement messages will be sent to the residents. The residents can get a periodical update on the status of the complaint,” the release noted.

The Chennai Kudineer app can support both English and Tamil. It can be installed on both Android and iOS platforms. Apart from the new application, residents can also file their grievances through email, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X.

During the event, Stalin handed over appointment orders to two assistant hydrologists who had been selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).