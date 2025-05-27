Chennai to Port Blair flight returns twice amid severe weather; passengers stranded

CHENNAI: Hundreds of tourists bound for Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands faced chaos as adverse weather conditions forced their flight to return twice to the city on Tuesday. It left 168 passengers stranded at the Chennai International Airport, while another flight with 154 passengers from Chennai to Port Blair was diverted to Kolkata airport.

An Air India Express flight carrying 168 passengers initially departed Chennai at 7:20 am but was unable to land in Port Blair due to heavy rain and cyclonic winds.

After circling over the Andaman airspace until 9:40 am, the flight returned to Chennai by 12:30 pm. Despite a brief weather improvement, a second attempt at 2:30 pm also failed, with the aircraft forced back to Chennai by 7:00 pm due to unrelenting storms.

Similarly, an IndiGo Airlines flight with 154 passengers, which departed Chennai at 10:45 am, diverted to Kolkata after failing to land in Port Blair. Both sets of passengers are now stranded, with tensions rising over rescheduling and refunds.

Air India Express urged passengers to cancel their bookings and claim refunds, citing safety protocols and pre-booked slots for subsequent flights. “We attempted twice but cannot risk a third try under aviation regulations. Passengers must rebook on alternative flights,” an airline representative stated.

However, travellers refused, demanding to be prioritised for the next available flight. “We don’t want refunds — just take us to Andaman tomorrow,” argued a frustrated passenger.

IndiGo, meanwhile, arranged temporary accommodations in Kolkata but faced similar backlash. “We’re stuck here with no clarity,” rued a tourist en route to a prepaid resort booking in the Andamans.

Airport officials emphasised that the weather-related diversions were taken to prioritise passenger safety. “Airlines follow strict protocols during such crises. Cooperation from travellers is crucial,” an official noted.

With the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting continued rough weather in the Andaman region, hopes for immediate resolution dim. The stranded tourists, many with planned holidays and hotel bookings, remain in limbo as airlines and authorities work to mitigate the fallout.