Chennai to host motorsport festival at Island Grounds on April 12

CHENNAI: To boost the spirit of motorsports among the people of Chennai, Red Bull motorsports is organising a motorsport festival on April 12 at Island Grounds in partnership with Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Guinness world record holder Abdo Feghali (Lebanon) and Stunt rider Arunas Ginieza (Lithunia) will participate in this event which will entertain the motorsports enthusiasts.

Reports added that around 4,000 tickets have being sold for this event and will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm on April 12.

The event will feature top drift, stunt, and freestyle motocross (FMX) athletes, delivering an unforgettable experience for motorsport enthusiasts.

There are seven stands with ticket prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 for individual seats.

Stand names and ticket prices are as shown below.

Apex – Rs. 3,500

Burnout – Rs. 5,000

Chicane – Rs. 2,500

Drift – Rs. 1,500

Energy – Rs. 2,500

G-force – Rs. 3,500