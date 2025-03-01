Chennai to get common ticketing app for public transport soon

CHENNAI: In a bid to make ticket booking easier for travellers in the city, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is all set to launch a common ticketing system app by this April.

According to a The Hindu report, the new system would integrate the city's three major public transport operators - Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai Metro Rail, and Southern Railway's suburban train services.

The CUMTA faced a few permission issues from the Railway Board in its initial stages, however, the board gave permission in December. Following this, the common ticketing system project is now in its final stages.

While the existing Singara Chennai card is already a massive hit among the commuters, the new ticketing system is expected to make purchasing bus and metro tickets much easier.

Officials said that with the metro and suburban train services already having online ticketing systems, currently the MTC's online ticketing system is nearing completion. Once this is complete, the common ticketing system app will be launched shortly to make the travel experience more efficient for commuters.