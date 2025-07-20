Chennai to get 3 more blue flag beaches, Marina an upgrade

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has initiated measures to upgrade Thiruvanmaiyur, Palavakkam, Uthandi and a part of Marina beaches into Blue Flag beaches.

“The work to upgrade another part of Marina beach into Blue Flag beach is almost completed. New facilities will be inaugurated before the end of this month. The initiative has received overwhelming response from the public, which has encouraged us to implement the project at other beaches,” a civic official told DT Next.

The official added that the project will cover an extent of 10-20 acres on each of the beaches. The project area will be selected by Tamil Nadu Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN-SHORE) and the Department of Environment and Climate Change by following the norms of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).

The civic body has already created an eco-friendly infrastructure on a 30-acre space around the Marina Beach swimming pool, including 40 bamboo recliners with 20 umbrellas, four watchtowers, four children's play area with play equipment, two selfie points, 20 cameras for surveillance, open gym equipment, and 24 pairs of bamboo dustbins. The bamboo arch (40 feet wide and 30 feet high), meditation space (measuring 30 feetx30 feet) and a reading space (measuring 16 feetx16 feet), 30 beach wheelchairs and toilets.

“I came with my friends for a reunion after 15 years, and we all studied in a government school in Chinthadripet. We enjoyed the space, with selfie points, children's play area and seating arrangements. I hope the public will use the equipment in the right way,” N Sakunthla, a resident of Ayanavaram who visited Marina beach on Saturday, said.

In contrast, K Bharathi, president of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, expressed discontent over the Blue Flag beach projects. “For more than three decades, we have been opposing several projects intended to evict us from our homes. During every northeast monsoon, rainwater stagnates behind the Marina swimming pool,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the civic body has floated a bid to carry out the works at the four beaches at a total cost of Rs 24.80 crore.