Chennai to Delhi flight delayed by 7 hours due to engine malfunction, to depart at 5 pm

CHENNAI: An Air India flight bound for Delhi from Chennai was delayed on Friday after a sudden engine failure occurred while the aircraft was taxiing on the runway.

The plane, which had 164 passengers and 8 crew members, was about to take off when the pilot detected a mechanical issue with one of the engines.

The pilot immediately halted the aircraft and informed the Chennai Airport Control room.

After the plane was safely stopped, it was towed off the runway, where a team of flight engineers worked for over two hours to inspect and fix the malfunctioning engine. However, they were unable to resolve the issue, leading to a delay of over 7 hours.

All 164 passengers were deboarded and moved to the airport lounges. Airport authorities provided food and other amenities while the aircraft underwent repairs.

Due to the delay, the flight is now scheduled to depart at 5 pm today.

Passengers expressed frustration over the long wait, and they were assured that necessary measures were being taken to ensure their safety.