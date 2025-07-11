Chennai: TNEB MD carries out inspection at Manali substation

CHENNAI: Chairman and MD of TNEB limited, J Radhakrishnan, conducted a detailed site inspection of the 400/230– 110 kV GIS substation and nearby transmission towers in the Sadayankuppam–Manali region on Thursday.

The visit aimed to assess ongoing operations, maintenance practices, and field-level challenges in critical transmission infrastructure.

During the inspection, the field team explained in detail the challenges and intricacies involved in attending to line snaps and the complex process of restringing snapped conductors. The team had just completed restoration on two towers, showcasing their commitment and technical acumen in managing high-risk, high-voltage maintenance works, a release said.

Radhakrishnan appreciated the technical expertise and dedication of the team and stressed the importance of timely maintenance and preventive strategies to ensure uninterrupted power transmission to Chennai’s critical zones and other parts of the State.

The MD was accompanied by key technical officials, annual maintenance staff and frontline field personnel at the inspection.