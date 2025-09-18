Chennai: Three youths arrested on attempt-to-murder charges

CHENNAI: Three youths were arrested by the Ayanavaram police on attempt-to-murder charges for barging into a house and attacking two college students and their friends over a previous enmity.

According to the police, Arulmozhi Varman of Ayanavaram and his friend Abinesh, both students of an arts and science college in Meenambakkam, were staying at Varman’s house on Veersamy Street in Ayanavaram.

Tensions began a few weeks ago when Silambarasan, Surya, and Kuzhanthai confronted Abinesh near Veerasamy Street. The trio tried to bully Abinesh as he was new to the neighbourhood, and when he resisted, they assaulted him. His friend, Varman had intervened at that time and brought Abinesh home.

On Thursday night, Varman’s mother Kalaivani, his brothers Pugazhendi and Ebi, along with Abinesh and another student, Abdullah, were at home when the gang barged in wearing masks and helmets. Armed with knives, they attacked Varman, Abinesh, and Abdullah, also a college student, before fleeing as residents rushed in after hearing the family’s cries.

The injured students were admitted to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital. On Wednesday, police arrested Surya (21), Silambarasan (22) and Karthik (22). They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said that Silambarasan is a history-sheeter and Surya already has an attempt-to-murder case against him.