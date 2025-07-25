Chennai: Three women arrested for attempting to sell child for Rs 12 lakh

CHENNAI: Police have arrested 3 women for conspiring to sell one of their children for Rs 12 lakh. Based on preliminary investigations, police said that one of the women was separated from her husband and had intended to sell her own child to meet her financial difficulties.

“It seems like an isolated attempt. Our investigations so far have not revealed the women being part of any child trafficking network. But, we’ll investigate it further,” a senior police officer with city police said.

Police were tipped off by Karthik, a resident of Puzhal, who told law enforcement authorities that he was approached by a woman who offered him to sell a two-and-a-half-year-old child for Rs 12 lakh. “Initially, I thought I should ignore it. But, then, I have a son the same age and I could not stay silent. So, I approached her posing as a client and alerted the police,” Karthik told mediapersons.

The police told him to continue negotiations. The woman told him that Rs 10 lakh was for the child’s mother and Rs 2 lakh was her commission. She asked Karthik to come to a spot near Kathirvedu in Puzhal.

When she arrived, the police rounded her up. She was identified as Vidya (36). Based on her inputs, police detained Rathi Devi and Deepa from a house in Menambedu near Ambattur. Police said that Rathi was separated from her husband and intended to sell one of her own children due to financial difficulties, and the other two were assisting her.

Police have rescued both children and handed them over to the child welfare authorities. The women were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.