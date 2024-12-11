Chennai: Three more arrested in mentally challenged girl rape case

CHENNAI: In a development in the case of sexual assault of a college girl with intellectual disability, a special team of City police arrested three more persons on Tuesday.

Two youths including a college student and a class 12 student were arrested earlier after the girl's father filed a police complaint.

The latest arrest comes in the backdrop of an appeal by City police to shun public criticisms of the investigation as it could affect the victim's family.

There have been challenges to the investigation as the victim is intellectually challenged and four special teams have been assigned to the case, an official statement said.

On Tuesday, police arrested three more suspects. The police identified the arrested as Karthik of Arakkonam, Mani alias Subramani of Ambattur, and Ajith Kumar of Ramanathapuram.

Egmore All Women Police Station (AWPS) had registered a case based on a complaint from the girl's father.

The victim’s father alleged that his daughter's female classmate and her friends have been guiding her badly and she was sexually assaulted by one of them. He suspected that others also had sexually assaulted his daughter. A complaint was filed by the family at Ayanavaram AWPS and subsequently moved to Egmore AWPS.

The victim is a third-year student at a city college and she lives with her father. The girl’s mother died of health complications in 2022.

Recently, the father, who works as a load man, learned about obscene material in his daughter's mobile phone and enquired her about the same. The girl told him that the men had taken her to a lodge several times and raped her there several times.

The police sources stated that further arrests are expected in the case.