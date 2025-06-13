Chennai: Three held for selling banned e-cigarettes

CHENNAI: Three persons were arrested by the city police for selling banned e-cigarettes in the Thousand Lights area. A total of 295 e-cigarettes, two mobile phones, Rs 15,500 in cash, and two two-wheelers were seized from the trio.

Police said that the action was part of a larger crackdown on banned tobacco products, including gutka and e-cigarettes, as per the Police Commissioner’s directives.

Police arrested Deepak (22) and Varathan (23) from Tiruvanmiyur, while they were selling e-cigarettes near Anna Salai.

Interrogation led to the arrest of the third accused, Mohammed Naseeb (35) of Zam Bazaar market, who was their supplier.

Investigations revealed that Naseeb operated a cell phone shop in Royapettah and sourced e-cigarettes in bulk along with an associate.

All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.