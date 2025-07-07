Chennai: Three cops transferred to vacancy reserve after video of assaulting detainee goes viral

CHENNAI: Three police constables attached to Thoraipakkam police station were transferred to vacancy reserve (VR) after a video of one of them assaulting a youth inside the police station last year went viral on social media.

While one of them was seen assaulting the youth, the other two were transferred for recording the incident and circulating it, instead of reporting it to senior police officers, police sources said.

The transferred constables are identified as Hariharasudhan, Pushparaj and Vinoj. Hariharasudhan is attached to the intelligence wing, while Pushparaj is the station writer.

Police said the incident happened in September last year when a youth was detained for alleged public nuisance. Hariharasudhan allegedly assaulted him with a PVC pipe and the incident was recorded on a mobile phone.