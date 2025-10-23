Chennai: Three arrested for procuring child for transgender woman

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur district police arrested three persons for allegedly buying a newborn from its parents for a transgender woman for Rs 3 lakh. The police were alerted about the illegal adoption after the transgender woman took the two-month-old child to a hospital for a checkup last week.

Investigations later revealed that the child was illegally purchased for Rs 3 lakh from her biological parents, who sold her due to financial distress.

The arrested persons were identified as C Nakulayya (44), M Ghousebasha (29), and N Bhuvanesh (19), all residents of Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district.

The transgender woman, Maya (35), is a relative of Nakulayya. Maya, who got married early this year, wished to adopt a child, after which Nakualayya spread the word. She then learnt about a couple in a village near Tirupati, who were willing to give up their baby.

The child's biological mother is a daily wage labourer and her father an auto driver, police said. The couple, who already have two sons and one daughter, allegedly decided to give away their fourth child due to financial hardship. Police said the baby was handed over to Maya for Rs 3 lakh.

The infant is now in the custody of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials in Tiruvallur. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are under way, said the police, adding that the transgender woman and the child’s biological parents would be arrested after investigations.