Chennai-Bangkok Thai Airways flight cancelled after engine trouble; alert pilot averts potential disaster

CHENNAI: A Thai Airways passenger flight scheduled to depart Chennai for Bangkok early this morning was cancelled after pilots detected a critical engine malfunction during pre-flight checks, an incident potentially saving 174 lives.

Flight which arrived late from Bangkok at Chennai International Airport around 12:45 am, was due to depart for the Thai capital at 1:10 am. Before departure, the operating pilot identified a serious engine issue and grounded the aircraft, mandating repairs before it could fly again.

Despite efforts by engineering teams through the early hours, the fault could not be rectified by 5:00 am, leading to the flight's cancellation. All 164 passengers bound for Bangkok were initially accommodated in airport lounges and have since been provided hotel accommodation within Chennai city.

Thai Airways has announced the flight will be rescheduled to depart tonight or tomorrow early morning. Passengers remain stranded in Chennai awaiting further updates.

Crucially, the timely detection of the engine fault by the pilot is credited with preventing a potential tragedy. Authorities state that this alert action ensured the safety of all 164 passengers and 10 crew members aboard, totaling 174 lives.