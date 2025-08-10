Chennai: Tenant arrested for stealing gold jewellery using duplicate key

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a 44-year-old woman for stealing gold jewellery from her house owner using a fake key in Vadapalani.

The complainant, Vivek (37), is a resident of Thiru Nagar 2nd Street in Vadapalani. Police said that his house keys were stolen in June this year, after which he made new keys. Last week, when he opened the locker to take the jewellery for a religious event, he found that around 28 grams of gold jewellery inside the locker were missing. Subsequently, he filed a complaint with the Vadapalani police station, after which the police initiated investigations.

Going through CCTV footage, the police found that the keys were stolen by Vivek's tenant. Later, when Vivek's family went outside, she used the stolen keys and went inside the house and stole the jewellery.

Vadapalani Police detained the woman, Devikala (44), who confessed to the crime. Police recovered 26 grams of stolen jewellery from her on Saturday. The arrested woman was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.