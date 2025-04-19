Chennai: Temperature to increase by 2-3 °C in the next few days

CHENNAI: After the sudden rains on Wednesday, the city is now reeling under the April summer. High humidity coupled with above-normal minimum temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius at a few places will make the public sweat a little more than usual over a few pockets in TN and Puducherry over the next few days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said, in a weather bulletin on Saturday.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded in Vellore with 40.5° Celsius, followed by Tiruttani and Madurai at 39.6° C and 39.5°C respectively. The minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees was recorded in Udhagamandalam, followed by Coonor and Kodaikanal with around 23°C.

“For the next 10 days, maximum temperatures will prevail over interior districts such as Ariyalur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Perambalur, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and interior parts of delta and Cuddalore. Intense thunderstorms can form in some places as pre-monsoon showers occur in April. In Chennai, the temperature will increase to 39°C while areas near the coast will be 37-38°C. As the day goes by, temperatures will increase in coastal areas too,” tweeted Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu weatherman.

The maximum temperature in Chennai would be 38°C and minimum of 28°C on Sunday. Humidity is likely to be about 30-50% in the afternoon and 50-75% during the rest of the day over the plains of interior districts, and 50-85% over the coastal areas till April 23, the weather office said.