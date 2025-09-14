Chennai: Teen peeping tom arrested in Velachery

CHENNAI: The Velachery police have arrested a 19-year-old on sexual harassment charges after he was caught peeping into the bathroom of his neighbour, a 35-year-old woman.

The arrested person was identified as Edwin of Velachery. Police said the incident happened on September 11 (Thursday). The woman was in the bathroom with her girl child when she noticed the youth peeping and raised an alarm, after which he fled.

The woman filed a complaint with the local police, stating that the accused is a regular offender and had been making obscene gestures at her on multiple occasions.

Following the corroboration of the victim's allegations with CCTV footage, Edwin was arrested on Saturday. Further investigations are underway to find if the accused was involved in other similar cases.