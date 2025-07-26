Chennai: Teen falls off bike, run over by tanker lorry in Adambakkam

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old youth died after he was run over by a tanker lorry in Adambakkam on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Nandakumar, was a resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar in Adambakkam, who was pursuing a computer course at a private institute in the area.

The incident happened around 11 am when Nandakumar was riding his bike from ASK Nagar towards Kakkan Nagar Main Road. According to the police, while attempting to make a turn, his bike collided with an auto-rickshaw, and Nandakumar lost balance and fell onto the road.

Before he could move away to safety, a tanker lorry coming from the rear ran over him, crushing Nandakumar on the spot.

On information, the St Thomas Mount traffic investigation wing police came the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The tanker lorry driver, identified as Pandiarajan (23) from Cuddalore, was arrested. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is on.