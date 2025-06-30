Chennai: Teen asks friends to film swimming reel, dies as wave crashes him on boulder

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old youth is suspected to have drowned to death at a beach in Ennore after he was hit by a strong wave and his head hit a boulder on the beach.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep of Annai Sivagami Nagar in Ennore. Police said that he had recently completed his class 12 exams.

On Saturday evening, Pradeep, along with his friends went to a beach near Periyakuppam, for a dip when the incident happened.

While in the sea, he attempted to shoot a video for social media. He asked his friends to film him as he swam into the waves and Pradeep was caught off guard by a strong wave. He was dragged by the current and hit his head and face on the boulder.

His friends with the help of locals pulled Pradeep and rushed to the government stanley hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Ennore Police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he was filming a video for social media when he was caught off guard by a strong wave which pushed him towards the rocks.