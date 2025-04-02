Chennai: Techie on morning walk killed in hit-and-run accident

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old software professional was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road on Wednesday, while he was on his daily walk.

The deceased was identified as Dhanraj, a resident of Saidapet and an employee with a private IT firm.

On Wednesday morning, Dhanraj was walking on the Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial road when a car hit him near a private hospital in Pallikaranai.

Onlookers who witnessed the accident rushed to his aid and moved him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Pallikaranai TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) personnel secured his body and moved it to a GH for post-mortem. Police are perusing CCTV footage to ascertain the details of the car involved in the accident