    Chennai: Techie on morning walk killed in hit-and-run accident

    The deceased was identified as Dhanraj, a resident of Saidapet and an employee with a private IT firm.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 April 2025 9:52 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 42-year-old software professional was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road on Wednesday, while he was on his daily walk.

    On Wednesday morning, Dhanraj was walking on the Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial road when a car hit him near a private hospital in Pallikaranai.

    Onlookers who witnessed the accident rushed to his aid and moved him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

    Pallikaranai TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) personnel secured his body and moved it to a GH for post-mortem. Police are perusing CCTV footage to ascertain the details of the car involved in the accident

