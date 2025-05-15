Chennai techie defends self from sexual assault by biting attacker's hand; stalker held

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old techie from Kerala had a harrowing experience after a man gagged and grabbed her to a secluded stretch, after stalking her, in an attempt to sexually assault her on Monday night. The woman managed to escape by biting the attacker's hand and fled to her apartment in Thoraipakkam. She later filed a police complaint with the help of her friends.

The Thoraipakkam police arrested the accused on Tuesday. The complainant works at an IT firm in Thoraipakkam and lives in an apartment near her workplace.

On Monday night, when the woman was walking back home, she had sensed that someone was following her and increased the pace of her walk towards her apartment complex. Her stalker caught up with her before she could reach her apartment complex and gagged her and dragged her to a secluded stretch nearby.

The woman managed to escape by biting his hand and raised alarms. On seeing people approaching them, the accused fled the scene, police said.

The investigation revealed that the man who stalked the techie was a cook at a restaurant which the techie used to frequent.

After investigations, the Thoraipakkam police arrested A Lokeshwaran (24), a native of Ramanathapuram. The police also said that he broke a limb when he attempted to escape from the police. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Women affected by assault can contact the city police's 112/181/1091 helplines for immediate assistance.