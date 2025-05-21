Chennai: Taxi rams into median on Kathipara flyover, woman hurt

CHENNAI: A woman sustained grievous injuries when a taxi she was travelling in rammed into a road median and overturned on the Kathipara flyover in Chennai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the taxi driver, D Vinoth (28) from Mogappair, was picking up staffers of a private firm from Tondiarpet to their company in Nandambakkam on Wednesday.

When the car was taking a turn towards Nandambakkam on the Kathipara flyover, its front wheel hit the road median and toppled. A female employee, Seetha, got severely injured in the impact, and was rescued and taken to a government hospital for treatment. A few others escaped with minor injuries.

The St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Unit police have registered a case and have begun investigation.